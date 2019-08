An Anglican priest from County Tyrone made the trip to Derry to show solidarity with Foyle Pride at the weekend.

Rev. Andrew Rawding, Church of Ireland rector for Coalisland and Stewartstown, travelled to Derry to support the Foyle Pride parade, which was met with a protest from a religious group at the Duke Street Roundabout.

Rev. Rawding held up a placard, declaring: “We are sorry for how the church still treats LGBTQI+ people.”