Anne Craig: An Appreciation/In ómós dár gcara dílis Anne Craig

Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar anam Anne Craig, ár gcara mór a fuair bás ar 18 Deireadh Fómhair.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne (née O'Leary) and her husband Jim were the backbone of the Derry Theatre Club for more than twenty years - they actually met at a club rehearsal in the early 1970s, when they shared the bar of the Aga range in Seán McMahon's kitchen.

Jim heard the southern brogue - Anne was born and reared in the South - and was smitten. They married and were devoted to one another for more than 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A gifted performer, Anne acted in numerous TC plays including Men Without Shadows, The Queen and the Rebels (seated extreme right in the picture above), and The Loves of Cass McGuire.

The late Anne Craig (on right) at a BBC Radio Foyle reunion in the City Hotel with former colleagues and friends Helen Mark, Adele Armstrong and Emma Selby. DER0520-119KM

She was just as talented behind the scenes, directing Neil Simon's Plaza Suite in 1985, and acting as stage manager in numerous productions.

In recent years, she was a key contributor to Gerry Downey's short history of the Theatre Club, 'Derry at Play'.

A beautiful Irish-speaker, Anne was a mainstay of BBC Radio Foyle and Radio Ulster's Irish department for decades, as both a presenter and producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A massively-talented broadcaster she will be remembered above all for her warmth and kindness. Her BBC Gaeilge colleague Marcas Ó Murchú very aptly described her as 'a lovely, gentle, humane person'.

Anne Craig with, from left, Eddie Mailey, Bob McKimm, Robin Peoples and Sean McMahon in a production of 'Men Without Shadows'.

For a number of years, Anne worked as Education Officer with the Millennium Forum; indeed, her voice is still used to remind you to switch off your mobile phone at curtain up.

She was also responsible for reintroducing Nollaig na mBan to Derry in the 1980s - hosting a warm and welcoming celebration for her friends on January 6 every year.

The event caught the imagination of other groups - bringing the women's holiday back into the mainstream. where it belongs. The Christmas season in Derry won't be the same without her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our deepest condolences to Anne's family and friends. She will be sorely missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Anne is mourned by her husband Jim, children Johnny, Marianne, Jeananne and wider family circle.

Her funeral will take place on Tuesday at 10 o’clock in St. Eugene's Cathedral.