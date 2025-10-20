Anne Craig: An Appreciation/In ómós dár gcara dílis Anne Craig
Anne (née O'Leary) and her husband Jim were the backbone of the Derry Theatre Club for more than twenty years - they actually met at a club rehearsal in the early 1970s, when they shared the bar of the Aga range in Seán McMahon's kitchen.
Jim heard the southern brogue - Anne was born and reared in the South - and was smitten. They married and were devoted to one another for more than 50 years.
A gifted performer, Anne acted in numerous TC plays including Men Without Shadows, The Queen and the Rebels (seated extreme right in the picture above), and The Loves of Cass McGuire.
She was just as talented behind the scenes, directing Neil Simon's Plaza Suite in 1985, and acting as stage manager in numerous productions.
In recent years, she was a key contributor to Gerry Downey's short history of the Theatre Club, 'Derry at Play'.
A beautiful Irish-speaker, Anne was a mainstay of BBC Radio Foyle and Radio Ulster's Irish department for decades, as both a presenter and producer.
A massively-talented broadcaster she will be remembered above all for her warmth and kindness. Her BBC Gaeilge colleague Marcas Ó Murchú very aptly described her as 'a lovely, gentle, humane person'.
For a number of years, Anne worked as Education Officer with the Millennium Forum; indeed, her voice is still used to remind you to switch off your mobile phone at curtain up.
She was also responsible for reintroducing Nollaig na mBan to Derry in the 1980s - hosting a warm and welcoming celebration for her friends on January 6 every year.
The event caught the imagination of other groups - bringing the women's holiday back into the mainstream. where it belongs. The Christmas season in Derry won't be the same without her.
Our deepest condolences to Anne's family and friends. She will be sorely missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.
Anne is mourned by her husband Jim, children Johnny, Marianne, Jeananne and wider family circle.
Her funeral will take place on Tuesday at 10 o’clock in St. Eugene's Cathedral.