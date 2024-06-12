Anne McCloskey ordered to pay Covid regulations breach fine or face prison

Anne McCloskey (File picture). Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A candidate in the upcoming Westminster elections has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court in connection with an unpaid fine and has been given an immediate warrant to pay the amount or to go to prison for 14 days.

Anne McCloskey (67) of Chapel Road in Derry appeared on Wednesday morning from custody in Coleraine on foot of an unpaid fine imposed back in 2022. The fine was issued for a breach of Covid regulations.

District Judge Barney McElholm told Anne McCloskey – who is running as an independent candidate in the forthcoming election – that she had an outstanding amount of £255 and nothing had been paid and no arrangements had been entered into.

He said that if McCloskey wanted he was willing to give her time to pay, but if not, that he would impose an immediate warrant with prison in lieu of the fine being paid.

During the hearing on Wednesday morning, McCloskey asked if the court was a court of record and was told that this was not the case. She said that the only witnesses were the judge, herself and a police officer.

The judge said that there was a packed courtroom, including the press.

McCloskey said she was protected by the Geneva Convention and accused Court officials of 'fraud' by entering a plea of not guilty for her in relation to the original offences.

The defendant went on to say she had been arrested on the foot of 'a fake entity', namely the Director of Public Prosecution who she said 'does not exist in law or statute'.

As the defendant continued to speak, Judge McElholm muted her microphone and said she was talking 'nonsense' .

He said he had never met the Director of Public Prosecutions personally but that he was pretty sure he did exist.

Judge McElholm said that he had given McCloskey an opportunity, but she had gone off on 'a diatribe'.