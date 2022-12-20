Annie's Bar atrocity: Victims to be remembered 50 years on in Derry tonight

Charles Moore, Frank McCarron, Michael McGinley, Barney Kelly and Charlie McCafferty were shot dead as they enjoyed a drink in Annie's in the Top of the Hill area of Derry, just five days before Christmas in December 1972.

There will be a special Remembrance Mass at 6pm this evening (Tuesday) at St Columb’s Church on Chapel Road.

It was from this same church that some of the victims were laid to rest following Requiem Mass in the days after the atrocity.

Annie's Bar.

Fr. Michael Canny and Rev. David Latimer will officiate at the 50th anniversary Mass tonight.

Following this there will also be a candlelight vigil and procession moving off from St Columb’s Chapel at 6.30pm and travelling to the Annie’s Bar memorial. A wreath laying ceremony to remember the victims when then be laid.

Tonight will also see the Pat Finucane Centre launch a booklet that includes interviews with the families of the men killed during a reception at An Chroí Community Centre.

The booklet also features a timeline/ synopsis of the case and contributions from Tony Doherty from the Bloody Sunday Trust, and Ciaran McAirt from the McGurk's Massacre Campaign.

December 1972: The funerals of victims of the Annie's Bar atrocity.

PFC's 'In Their Footsteps' exhibition & Relatives For Justice's Remembrance Quilts will also be on display in An Chroí Community Centre.

Last week the families of four of those murdered met with the District Commander for Derry & Strabane, Nigel Goddard, and officers from the Legacy Investigations Branch (LIB).

In a statement issued following the meeting via the Pat Finucane Centre, it was stated: “At the meeting, the PSNI apologised to the families for the lack of engagement by the RUC in the aftermath of the attack.

“The families outlined a number of questions they had concerning the attack and subsequent investigation, and the LIB stated that they would try to answer their questions, whilst acknowledging that this may not now be possible due to the passage of time, loss/ destruction of evidence, and the legal parameters they must adhere to when naming suspects who have not been convicted.