Foyle Hospice Coffee Morning

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy a cuppa with freshly baked scones and delicious home baked goodies between 10am and 2pm at the Day Therapy Unit, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE.

Community Fundraiser Ailbhe McDaid said: “Our Coffee Morning is a very important event in our calendar. It helps us to raise funds and raise awareness of the specialist palliative care services Foyle Hospice provides.“Our Coffee Morning is an opportunity for you, your family and friend to get together, have a lovely cuppa and support your local Hospice.

"So, if you can bake and would like to show off your culinary skills to provide some sweet treats for the Foyle Hospice Coffee Morning, we would love to hear from you.”

