Annual Mass for Deceased Young People at St. Eugene’s Cathedral

The Annual Mass for Deceased Young People will take place this Sunday, November 10 at 7pm at St Eugene’s Cathedral.

The special Mass will be an opportunity for everyone who has lost loved ones at a young age to come together and remember them in prayer.

Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown will celebrate the Mass.

There will also be a Concelebrated Mass at the Cathedral at 7.30 pm on Saturday, November 9 for the deceased members of each home in the parish.

Anyone who has lost a close relative who was buried from another church during the past year,has been asked to leave the deceased’s name in the Sacristy or Parochial House so that they can be remembered in the Mass, and a candle can be lit in their memory.

Meanwhile in the Waterside, Annual Masses for our Deceased will take place in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyl this Friday, November 8 at 7pm, and then at St Columb’s Church, 32 Chapel Road, Waterside, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 7.30pm.