Annual Sleep Out for young people in Derry Diocese

The Diocese of Derry will host the annual Stay Awake/Sleep Out to raise awareness of homelessness at the end of the month.

Young people aged between 15 and 18 will engage in a ten hour vigil in St. Eugene’s Cathedral.

They will sleep out, pray and raise money to prevent homelessness in Derry.

The funds raised will be donated to Depaul Ireland, Methodist City Mission, Damien House, Clarendon Night Shelter and the Simon Community.

Last year over £2,000 was raised for charity as dozens of young people slept out to replicate the conditions homeless people face.

The young people also listened to a series of talks from local organisations, before saying the rosary at the Grotto at midnight.

In 2019, students from Derry, Donegal and Tyrone turned up to take part in the Sleep Out Stay Awake’ event, which came about during discussions with local young people undertaking the Pope John Paul II Award within the Derry Diocese.

This year’s Sleep Out will take place from 9pm on Friday, February 28 until 7am on Saturday, Feburary 29.

Booking is mandatory and young people aged between 15 and 18 can secure their place by completing the registration form available on the website www.derrydiocese.org.

The form should then be posted to Lizzie Rea, Catechetical Centre, 2 Francis Street, Derry BT48 7DS by February 21.

For further details contact the centre on 71264087.