Another graffiti attack on Republican monument in Derry

The damage has been caused by a spray paint graffiti attack this week. A spokesperson said that he is extremely disappointed having to appeal this for the second time in recent weeks. The removal of flag poles and general messing about by groups gathering at the upper part of the same monument sparked the first appeal for respect.

“In January, extensive refurbishment work took place at the monument. This monument has been fundraised for and built by local people in memory of those who have sacrificed everything in the cause of Irish freedom,” said the spokesperson. “We would ask for these attacks to stop. It’s reported that some of those involved in these recent incidents are young and may not understand the significance of the monument, and to them this stuff is just a bit of carry on.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue said: “I would appeal for whoever is behind these incidents to stop. Everyone living in the area can see how well this monument is kept all year round and we cand allow a small handful of people to undo all that great work.”

Some of the graffiti scrawled in the vicinty of the monument.