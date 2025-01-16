Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maeve McLaughlin has warned extreme right wingers are using social media to spread propaganda and ‘manipulate working-class people towards their sinister agenda’.

The Bloody Sunday Trust director announced an anti-racism workshop will be held during the 53rd anniversary commemorations of the massacre of 14 anti-internment marchers in the Bogside in 1972.

"Over recent years extreme right-wing groups have targeted our communities, spreading misinformation and propaganda in an effort to manipulate working class people towards their sinister agenda.

"In some cases they have been successful in mobilising people around their messages of hate, they have been using social media and other strategies to achieve this.

Tony Doherty and John Kelly with Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr at the launch of the Bloody Sunday 2025 programme.

"This his has led to many violent incidents, including numerous attacks on minorities.

"The workshop will bring together partners from community and voluntary groups, rights-based organisations and political representatives from the city and beyond.

"We intend to produce a statement of intent that the North West is anti-racist and will never accept this type of hatred

“We are very pleased that local author Dave Duggan will facilitate this process.”

Th workshop is being held in partnership with the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) and North West Migrants Forum (NWMF).

Conor Sharkey of the NWMF said: "We are honoured to be asked to partner in the development of the North West Anti-Racism Charter.

"Amidst the misinformation and disinformation epidemic we currently find ourselves in it is more important than ever that we send out a strong message that we as a city, district and region stand firmly against racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia and hate.

"By drawing up this Charter we are inviting, groups, institutions, individuals and politicians of all parties and none to join us in demonstrating a commitment to anti-racism.”

Shane O’Curry, INAR director, said: "It’s a privilege to be working with a wide cross-section of groups from across the North West who have all expressed such a strong, desire to reject the politics of fear, suspicion, division and hate.

"People in the North West know only too well where the politics of division and hate lead to, and the leadership shown by people from all backgrounds in bringing people together to write a common statement is heartening and inspiring."

The workshop will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2pm - 4pm, at Destined. To secure your place RSVP [email protected]