Apex celebrates 60 years of building communities

Founded in 1965 as Derry Housing Association, the organisation was established to address the urgent housing needs in the city during a time of significant social and economic change.

Over the years, it evolved into North & West Housing Association, expanding its reach and services beyond Derry.

In 2010, it adopted the name Apex Housing Association, reflecting its ambition to be at the forefront of housing provision and community development.

To commemorate the 60-year milestone, Apex organised a series of celebratory events and initiatives in recent weeks.

One highlight was a family fun day at Foyle Arena in Derry, where Apex employees and their families came together for a day of celebration. The event was an opportunity to recognise the dedication of staff who have helped shape Apex’s success.

As part of Apex’s continued commitment to biodiversity, a native tree was planted at each of its supported living schemes to mark the organisation’s 60th anniversary.

To celebrate the initiative, Apex’s new Chairperson, Liam Hannaway, accompanied by Chief Executive Sheena McCallion, planted trees at the three longest-standing schemes - The House in The Wells (1983), Abbey House (1986) and Fr Mulvey Park (1988).

Apex has also been sharing a selection of historic photographs across its social media platforms.

Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex Housing Association, commented: “Reaching 60 years is a proud moment for Apex. It’s a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come - from tiny beginnings in 1965 to becoming a leading housing provider, and to celebrate the people and communities that have shaped our journey.

"I want to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to the voluntary board members who came together back in 1965 to form the association and those who today continue to give their time and commitment to Apex; to our staff team, tenants, residents and partners, and to all of those who have supported the organisation and been part of this remarkable journey.

“We are proud of our history and the positive impact we’ve made to people’s lives. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to building vibrant, sustainable, and caring communities where every person can enjoy great quality homes and support."

