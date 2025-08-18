Appeal after man hospitalised in serious assault in Skeoge area of Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault at the Fernabbey Court in the Skeoge area of the city on Friday, August 15.

Detective Sergeant Wootton said: “Shortly after 9:50pm, it was reported that a man in his 30s was assaulted by a number of men.

"The man was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening. The men made off from the scene following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault or who saw anything suspicious between 8:30pm and 10pm in the Fernabbey area on Friday, August 15, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1706 15/08/25.

Police are appealing for information.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”