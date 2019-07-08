Appeal for help to find missing man

Police in Derry are trying to locate Sean Kelpie who has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sean is 35 years old, and is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall with dark hair and slim build.

He was last seen wearing a PSG (Paris Sain Germain) football tracksuit.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sean was last seen at 01.40am on Sunday July 7 in the Sperrin Park area.

“Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of our missing person please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1707 of 07/07/19.”