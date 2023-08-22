Appeal for information after scaffolding planks stolen from carpark in Derry
A Police Service spokesperson said: "We know the area would have been busy at the time, and the removal of this material would have involved one individual, or possibly more, and a larger vehicle - possibly a van - may have been used. We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or something that seemed out of the ordinary. We also appeal to anyone who is offered this type of material for sale in suspicious circumstances to call us."
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 273 of 22/08/23. A report to police can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/