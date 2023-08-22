News you can trust since 1772

Appeal for information after scaffolding planks stolen from carpark in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating a report of theft of scaffolding planks from a carpark in the Strand Road area of the city sometime between 5pm and 6pm yesterday evening, Monday 21 August.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:04 BST
Scaffolding boardsScaffolding boards
A Police Service spokesperson said: "We know the area would have been busy at the time, and the removal of this material would have involved one individual, or possibly more, and a larger vehicle - possibly a van - may have been used. We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or something that seemed out of the ordinary. We also appeal to anyone who is offered this type of material for sale in suspicious circumstances to call us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 273 of 22/08/23. A report to police can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

