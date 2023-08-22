Appeal for information after theft at commercial premises in Derry
Police are appealing for information following a report of theft at commercial premises in Campsie, Derry.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:51 BST
It was reported that sometime between 7.30pm on Monday 21st August and 8.00 am on Tuesday 22nd August, entry was gained to a vehicle parked at the premises in the Clooney Road area of Campsie. It was reported that parts of a van were taken during the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact police 101 quoting reference number 333 of 22/08/23.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.