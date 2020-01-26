Appeal over missing child Matthew McDaid in Derry

Police in Derry have appealed for help to trace missing 13-year-old boy Matthew McDaid.

Police have said that they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Matthew.

Matthew was reported missing to Police on Friday last, January 24, 2020 at 11am.

A PSNI spokesperson said today: "Matthew was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black jogging bottoms with white stripes on the side, white and navy trainers and silver rimmed glasses.

"Matthew is believed to be in the Galliagh area of the city.

"If you know the whereabouts of Matthew, or have seen or spoke to him, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 773 24/01/20."