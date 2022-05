Lena Szulc has not been seen by family since Thursday May 19.

In an appeal for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Lena has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoody, black leggings, white Nike trainers and had a cream bag with her.

“If you have any information that would help police locate Lena please contact 101 quoting reference 670-23/05/22.”