Apprentice Boys to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Derry parade
Members of the loyal order will join the William King Memorial Flute Band for a demonstration from the Fountain via the Diamond to St. Columb’s Cathedral from 12.10pm.
One hundred and fitty members and 25 supporters are expected to participate.
The ‘St. Patrick’s Cross’ is traditionally carried alongside the crimson banner of the Apprentice Boys during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The parade will leave St. Columb’s Cathedral after a short St. Patrick’s Day service from 1.10pm and eventually make its way to the Memorial Hall in Society Street via the Fountain and the Diamond.
Details of the demonstration have been submitted to the Parades Commission by the Apprentice Boys of Derry No Surrender Parent Club.
The Apprentice Boys are best known for the ‘Shutting of the Gates’ and ‘Relief of Derry’ demonstrations which take place in December and August respectively and commemorate the Siege.
