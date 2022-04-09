The series was premiered in the Omniplex Cinema on the Strand Road on Thursday past. The cast walked the red carpet before watching the first two episodes of the series.

The ‘Journal’ took to the streets to ask... Are you excited to see series three of Derry Girls?

Amy Parke, from Magherafelt: “Of course I’m excited! How could you not be?

“Isn’t it great to see a TV show made right here in NI doing so well? And even the actors in it, they’re all doing very well for themselves but they all came here to do the last season. It’s great to see and it gets more people to visit Derry too. It just creates a bit of a buzz.”

Natasha Deane, from Derry: “I am excited for it because it’s just hilarious. It represents Derry well too.”

Caoimhe Stone, from Donegal: “I don’t avidly watch Derry Girls but I do really admire it. It’s something Irish that we have and Irish comedy shows, especially after Father Ted, are great to see.

“It has good writing and a cast of female characters so of course, I’m delighted to see it.”

John Magee from Derry: “Oh God aye, I’m excited! It just shows the Derry people and how they get on. It’s really really good. I love it!

“It’s a pity it’s ending but you can only go so far. They’ll start to get older and they can’t get away with the things they used to. You can’t do the same things at 37 you did at 17.

“I’m really looking forward to it starting now, though.”

Catherine Edwards from Cork : “I know a few people who can’t wait for it. I used to not watch it but I saw a few episodes and thought it was something I could get into. “

Blathnaid O’Donnell from Strabane: “I’m so excited for it. I love all the actors and I just love what it’s about. I think it will be good craic to watch it with my ma.”

The first episode of series three of Derry Girls will air on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) at 9.15pm.

