Arts initiative for older people in Derry & Strabane
At this month’s Business and Culture Committee meeting, members were informed that a letter of offer for delivery of the project had been received from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland (ACNI).
The HeART of the Sperrins Round 3 project will receive £8,900 in ACNI funding, with an additional £5,029 provided by council’s Arts Development and Museum Services Budgets.
Head of Culture, Aideen McCarter, said the project will engage older residents in rural areas, which have been identified as “under-represented in arts and culture activities”.
Ms McCarter added: “Delivered in partnership with [council’s] museum services, care homes and the Local Community Growth Partnerships, the project will provide up to six participatory sessions from art forms identified by health carers.
“It is envisaged that the project will engage approximately 120 participants, in a twelve-month programme of activities, across a range of art forms.”