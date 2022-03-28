Astronauts needed for world record attempt in Derry

ONE GIANT LEAP... Jonah Gilchrist (8) and Isla McFeely (6) gear up for next month's world record attempt. Photo Lorcan Doherty Photography

On Saturday, April 23, at Bay Road Park, the Nerve Centre, producers of Our Place in Space - a 10km sculpture trail of the solar system - will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as astronauts.

Open to space travellers of all ages, this is your chance to be involved in a cosmic mission and become a world record breaker. The current world record is 257 astronauts, held by a school in England.

The spacesuits worn must meet strict criteria as set out by Guinness World Records. To make sure the spacesuits are mission ready, organisers will host a series of workshops leading up to the attempt, providing all the materials needed to create your own costume.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astronauts will gather at Bay Road Park at midday on Saturday, April 23, a day after the sculpture trail officially opens, to take part in the world record attempt. The event will also feature circus performers, special guests and spot prizes for some of the best costumes.

Bronagh McFeely, Our Place in Space, said: “We all know how much people in Derry~Londonderry love to get dressed up and to set new records, so we’re encouraging as many people as possible to come along and help set a new record for the city.”