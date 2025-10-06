Author Sue celebrates her novel Truth Be Told being added to Junior Cycle curriculum

It turned out to be a revelation when Derry-based author, Sue Divin, recently delivered a creative writing workshop for the local writer’s group in Raphoe, Donegal.

‘Congratulations for getting your novel onto the curriculum’, said a lady in the group. Sue wondered if she’d heard correctly. It turns out, not that she’d known until then, that her second novel, Truth Be Told, has indeed been included on the Junior Cycle English curriculum in Ireland.

Truth Be Told, which was shortlisted in the Irish Book Awards, is described as ‘Derry Girls meets Parent Trap’. The novel is widely read by both adults and teenagers. Up front, it’s the story of two 16-year-old girls, Tara (from Derry) and Faith (from Armagh), who meet on a youth trip for the first time and discover they look virtually identical. The mystery is why?

Sue says she is both thrilled and honoured to have her novel – a tale of truth, forgiveness and the stories of women across three generations - on the curriculum.

Derry-based author Sue Divin.

Divin, whose work has been recognised as capturing the post-conflict legacy of the Troubles with wry humour and challenging insight, said: “I couldn’t quite believe is when I found out, quite by chance, that it is on the curriculum in Ireland. I’d been aware for a while that my novels are used in international educational settings to teach students about the context here, but it’s like a dream to see it on the curriculum in Ireland.”

Sue’s first novel, Guard Your Heart won the Great Reads Award (Ireland) and was shortlisted for the prestigious Carnegie Medal, formerly won by C.S.Lewis. Fans of her writing, or adults and teens looking for a good read, may be interested to know that her next novel, Runaway Road is out in May 2026.

"It’s not quite top secret,” the author says of her next book, “but I can’t say too much until its published! Suffice to say though, Derry and Donegal, especially the Amazing Grace coastline, feature strongly in Runaway Road. My writing tends to blend contemporary issues, young protagonists and local places where I love to hang out.”

Guard Your Heart and Truth Be Told are available in local bookshops and online. Signed copies are available in Little Acorns Bookstore.