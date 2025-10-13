Autumn blooms to brighten up the darker days - Gardening with Brendan

It’s the time of year when most annual plants are dying off and the perennials begin conserving energy in their roots as they prepare for dormancy over the winter ahead.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that’s not the case for everything. There are some perennial flowers that are only now coming into their own and which will provide a mass of colour through the autumn, some even lasting beyond the first frosts.

Chief among them is the Michaelmas daisies, so named because they come into bloom around the time of the feast of the Archangel Michael (September 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These hardy returning US-natives produce masses of colourful daisy-like flowers in hues of blue, pink, purple, red and white with yellow centres that sometimes turn black when pollinated. I’m growing them for the first time this year and while many of them will grow into big bushy plants I’ve opted for the lower growing, compact ‘Purple Dome’ variety of Symphyotrichum novi-belgii. Mine is only coming into bud now at the start of October but should continue to flower well into November.

Michaelmas Daisy, Symphyotrichum novi-belgii Purple Dome, which only starts blooming when most other plants have finished.

Close by I’ve planted another colourful late blooming perennial, a hardy Chrysanthemum, which also produce a mass of blooms through October and into November.

Perennial Chrysanthemums come in an even wider variety of colours, shapes and sizes. I’ve opted for a beautiful pink and white ‘Rosie Posie’ variety with open centres, and both the chrysanthemums and the Michaelmas Daisies species will provide some much needed food for the foraging pollinators when little else is available, as both are rich in nectar and pollen.

Perennials aside, one of the stand outs through August, September, October and into November every year in my garden is the Cosmos. These easy to grow annuals will flower their ferny stalks off for months on end, particularly if you stay on top of dead heading. They will die when the first frost arrives but until then you are always guaranteed a fantastic and colourful airy display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One plant that you can grow easily and quickly from seed for most of the year is the often overlooked Calendula, which after years in the wilderness is now making something of a comeback in gardens across the world. This edible neon orange plant is quite tough and can withstand some cold weather. I sowed a few batches directly in the ground and in modules in mid and late summer and these are now starting to bloom. Their cheerful and bright, sunny flowers really stand out on a dull grey day.

A hardy Chrystanthemum, Posie Rosie, coming into bud in October.

Likewise, brightly coloured edible pansies may look exotic but they actually prefer cooler temperatures and can be sown and planted at almost any time of the year, providing colour through into the winter and early in the spring. I’ve planted a lot of pansy seedlings sown over recent months into planters in hopes of a splash of colour in the dark months ahead. Joining them in the planters are some tiny alyssum which also can be grown at any time of the year and can be white or shades of lilac, pale yellow, pink and purple.

The great thing about alyssum is that they rebloom frequently if you give them a hair cut and really help other plants pop. They also have a lovely soft honey fragrance.

It just goes to show that with a few carefully chosen plants you can extend the flower season well beyond summer and grow something beautiful that will give you a wee lift even on the bleakest of days.