Award-winning Broadway 'whodunit' musical comes to The Playhouse Derry

An award-winning two-man Broadway show, featuring one actor playing 13 characters, is coming to the playhouse stage on Sunday, May 18 for a 'whodunnit' performance.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Bruiser Theatre Company and the MAC, Murder for Two promises to be a hilarious, high-energy musical whodunit murder mystery.

​The play kicks off when Arthur Whitney is found dead at his own birthday party, the police are nowhere to be found. Enter Officer Marcus Moscowicz — an ambitious neighbourhood cop with dreams of detective greatness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The catch? He’s got just one night to prove himself and crack the case before the real detective arrives. Starring Rob Gathercole as the eager sleuth and Will Arundell as everyone else.

Award-winning Broadway Musical, Murder for Two.

Rob, who will play the ‘supersleuth’ detective, speaking before the show said: “Murder for Two’ has been on my radar since I graduated. "I have been itching to do it, so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Will, the team at Bruiser Theatre Company and the MAC in this fabulous co-production.

"It is going to be full on playful and physical, and I literally can’t wait to get stuck in, and maybe even solve the murder!”

​“The best comedy comes from collaboration - it’s so fun to make something silly and have each other’s back, it’s literally Will and I as 13 people, so there is nowhere to hide in what is sure to be a full-on fun and energetic performance”, Rob concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa May, Artistic Director of Bruiser, said: “For Bruiser this co-production with the MAC is an explosion of joy.

"Our Bruiser style of extreme physical theatre will be evident in this epic, with Will and Rob bringing our much trusted and anticipated signature energy, inventiveness and dexterity – audiences should expect the unexpected. With the world in utter chaos right now, ‘Murder for Two’ delivers musical and physical gymnastics, side-splitting silliness and some much-needed escapism.”

Presenters of the musical said that the musical is a homage to classic murder mysteries with the absurdity dialled up to eleven, ‘Murder for Two’ has delighted audiences across the country — now it’s Derry’s turn to play detective.

Tickets for the Sunday May 18 show in The Playhouse are priced at £18-£20, you can book your tickets online here: www.derryplayhouse.co.uk