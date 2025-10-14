Talent Hub 2025.

FinTrU, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, and Ulster University Business School have joined forces once again to launch Talent Hub 2025 (TH25) – an award-winning initiative designed to connect talented Ulster University students with local employers and entrepreneurs across the North West.

This year’s programme introduces a new Entrepreneurial Pathway, aiming to support students with innovative and enterprising ambitions to develop professional links and collaborations within the region.

Professor Malachy O’Neill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, said: “I’m delighted to support the Talent Hub launch again this year. Talent Hub provides a unique platform for our current Business School students to engage with the local and regional business community in a range of sectors and provides a unique opportunity to gain insights from business leaders and build professional networks.”

Over 150 second-year students from the University’s Global Business and Enterprise degree will take part in TH25. Through workshops delivered by academic experts and FinTrU professionals, students will gain hands-on experience and develop the skills needed to transition from education to employment or entrepreneurship.

Dr Shirley Barrett, Head of Global Business & Enterprise at Ulster University, said: “The Talent Hub at Ulster University helps students to make the most of their time at university and get career-ready. It provides undergraduate students with a dedicated space to develop their employability skills, connect with employers, and access tailored career support. It empowers students to explore career pathways, enhance their personal and professional development, and gain the confidence and opportunities needed to succeed beyond university.”

FinTrU, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, and various local businesses contribute to workshops focusing on essential career development themes such as employability, innovation, and networking.

Erin King, Talent Partner at FinTrU, commented: “FinTrU’s continued partnership with Ulster University Business School through the Talent Hub continues to represent our commitment and investment in early careers across the North West region. I’m looking forward to working with this year’s cohort of students, helping them develop their employability skills and unlock their potential. Our FinTrU Placement Programme for 2026/27 is now open for applications and we're excited to hear from driven students eager to accelerate their careers at FinTrU, here in the North West.”

Anna Doherty, Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, added: "Talent Hub is a superb example of collaboration between two of our corporate partners, Ulster University and FinTrU, to the benefit of everybody involved – business, academia and the students who take part.”

Final year student James Condren, now a FinTrU Brand Ambassador, said his experience in the Talent Hub shaped his career path: “The Talent Hub gave me a real insight into the benefits of completing a placement and helped me build the confidence to take the next step in my career journey. The experience played a big part in my decision to apply for a placement at FinTrU, where I’ve been able to put the skills learned into practice. I’m really grateful for the opportunities the Talent Hub opened up for me by introducing me to industry professionals and hearing firsthand accounts from placement students.”

Ulster University encouraged any businesses interested in collaborating with Talent Hub 2025 to contact Dr. Mary Crossan at Ulster University for more information.