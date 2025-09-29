Award-Winning play on women’s hostel closure comes to Derry

An award-winning and politically charged play about the forced closure of Belfast’s Regina Coeli hostel for women will come to Derry as part of a tour across the north following overwhelming demand from venues and communities.

‘Not on Our Watch’ depicts the actions of staff and residents to save the only hostel for women by holding a 12-week lock-in.

The play comes to the Playhouse Theatre in Derry on October 11 and includes Derry actress, Catriona McFeely.

Commissioned by Kabosh Theatre Company and penned by Louise Mathews, this play addresses the critical connection between domestic violence and homelessness. Kabosh artistic director Paula McFetridge emphasises the continued urgency and relevance of the play's themes.

She said: “There are so many communities across the north that want to host the play. It is a joy to return to a work that proved so impactful and became a rallying cry for better facilities for homeless women. For us, it’s about responding to the Stormont Executive’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy and encouraging people to become active and informed about what’s happening in society. Now we can unashamedly bear witness to what these brave women did.”

Since premiering in early 2023, Not on Our Watch has been recognised with the 2024 Aisling Culture and Arts Award, described as “a political play in every sense of the word.” Katie Richardson’s original song for the production has also become an anthem for campaigners demanding accountability from those in authority.

Playwright Louise Mathews has written a new ending for this tour, reflecting the worsening housing crisis: “The need has only grown – it is so much worse than when I first interviewed the staff members who fought so hard to keep Regina Coeli open. The link between homelessness and gender violence is now firmly established. While new hostels have opened, they are a drop in the ocean. Thousands of women across the north still face homelessness because of violence and abuse.”

Regina Coeli House was established in 1935 by the Legion of Mary, serving as Northern Ireland's sole women's hostel until its closure in February 2022. The property is currently vacant and listed for sale at £495,000.

‘Not on Our Watch’ is set to arrive in The Playhouse on October 11.

Tickets are available here: https://kabosh.net/production/not-on-our-watch/