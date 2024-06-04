Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A baby goat that was trapped on top of a castle in Donegal for four nights has been rescued.

Locals raised the alarm over the weekend when they spotted the goat trapped at the top of Northburgh Castle in Greencastle.

After a number of attempts to help it, the baby goat was rescued on Monday by members of the ISPCA and Donegal Mountain Rescue.

Animals in Need Donegal told how the goat has a suspected fracture to its leg, which was possibly why it couldn’t climb down.

The goat was trapped on top of Northburgh Castle in Greencastle. Photo: Animals in Need Donegal.