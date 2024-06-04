Baby goat rescued after four nights trapped on top of Donegal castle

By Laura Glenn
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A baby goat that was trapped on top of a castle in Donegal for four nights has been rescued.

Locals raised the alarm over the weekend when they spotted the goat trapped at the top of Northburgh Castle in Greencastle.

After a number of attempts to help it, the baby goat was rescued on Monday by members of the ISPCA and Donegal Mountain Rescue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Animals in Need Donegal told how the goat has a suspected fracture to its leg, which was possibly why it couldn’t climb down.

The goat was trapped on top of Northburgh Castle in Greencastle. Photo: Animals in Need Donegal.The goat was trapped on top of Northburgh Castle in Greencastle. Photo: Animals in Need Donegal.
The goat was trapped on top of Northburgh Castle in Greencastle. Photo: Animals in Need Donegal.

They said: “The goat is injured with a suspected fractured back leg, which is probably why they couldn’t climb down, and is now receiving veterinary treatment. Fingers crossed for a full recovery for this little one.”

Related topics:DonegalAnimals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.