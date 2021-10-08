‘Baby Shark’ coup for Studio 2 as it lands Ireland and Scotland tour

Irena and the team at Greater Shantallow Community Arts/Studio 2 have been approached to direct the show and cast a local team on an upcoming tour of Ireland and Scotland.

“Getting the opportunity to do this instead of a professional company bought in from either England or America is just an amazing opportunity for our local dancers,” she said.

Irena, who has been appointed director of the tour, said: “I’m excited and happy to have been given this opportunity to bring this amazing show to Ireland and Scotland which will act as a showcase for our local talent. We are looking forward to finalising the show in the coming weeks.”

Following the global success of Baby Shark in the USA, Joe Gallagher Entertainments, entered a partnership to produce it for the Irish and Scottish market with the team that brought you PJ Masks Live, The Marvel Experience and Jurassic World.

For the first time Fogi, Baby Shark and Pinkfong will not feature actors from the USA or UK but local Derry actors from Studio 2.

Baby Shark Live! premiers its first live show on October 30, 2021 at the Millennium Forum. It will be produced and choreographed locally by Irena and her crew under the direction of the USA producers Round Room.

Oliver Green, Artistic Director with GSCA, said: “We have had a long standing relationship with Joe Gallagher Entertainments and are delighted to be working with Joe again on this project and we hope it’s the beginning of something bigger.

“Head of Dance, Irena Noonan takes on the role of lead Stage Director and Choreographer for this major international production.

“Irena’s talent and commitment to dance and stage productions across the north west has been well known for many years and has recently been recognised by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

“This wonderful opportunity to bring a magical stage production to new audiences across Ireland is a massive boost to recognise the quality of local artists here in Derry.”

The Baby Shark Dance video has over three billion views, making it the 8th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.