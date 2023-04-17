Back in the day.. 35 pictures of Derry Feis winners in 2003

The annual Derry Feis has been a highlight of the year for people both young and old for the past 100 years.
These are some of the winners from the feis in April 2003 – hard to believe it’s 20 years ago!
Sarah Lavery and Yasmin Lynch who won the small ensemble 9 - 12 years at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. (2504JB75) pic. Joe Boland. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Nazareth House PS pupils who won the local history project at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. (2504JB69) Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Ava McGeeehan of the McGinley school of music who win the solo piano 8 - 10 years. (2504JB60) Photo: none
Grainne O'Doherty who won the girls P verse. Grainne is a pupil of the Hegarty school of speech and drama. (2504Jb62) Photo: Derry Journal Archive