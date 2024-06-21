Bail revoked as judge says Derry man appeared 'to be going back to his old ways'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court said if a man on bail in connection with burglary charges had simply breached his curfew or alcohol condition he might have been released but that he appeared 'to be going back to his old ways'.

Kevin Doherty (33) of St Eithne's Park in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail by being out after his curfew and having consumed alcohol.

The court heard that police were called to reports of a man trying to enter two properties and a car in the Duncreggan Road area.

They came across the defendant who was said to have an implement in his waistband.

It was discovered he was in breach of his curfew and a subsequent breath test revealed a reading of 69mgs, almost twice the legal limit.

Doherty was arrested and was said to have become aggressive with police.

A police officer opposed bail stating that the defendant was already on bail for a number of similar type offences.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the bail breaches were 'accepted and extensive'.

He said that Doherty had spent a considerable amount of time in custody since the original charges were brought.

The solicitor said that this was the first breach of bail, and that he was due to face a Preliminary Enquiry next month.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that it appeared Doherty was returning to his old ways.