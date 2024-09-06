Almost £20,000 in funding from the housing body was shared among a range of organisations to deliver positive events in the area.

Waterside Shared Village Summer Youth Programme received a Housing Executive community cohesion grant of £8, 465 towards their good relations summer event.

Activities included, dance, Gaelic football, rugby, cricket, educational, health and wellbeing workshops which helped bring young people together as a community.

A spokesperson said: “Through our work in the Waterside Shared Village our vision is to achieve a peaceful and shared future for everyone.”

Families in the Top of the Hill and Irish Street areas of the city who are impacted by the cost-of-living crisis were given a summer to remember thanks to this support.

The project welcomed upwards of 240 children living in an interface area who engaged in fun and educational activities designed to build mutual understanding of diversity and cultures.

Summer Craic in Ballymac was the name of Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership’s project which received £4,900 of community cohesion funding.

A series of events promoting community cohesion, improving quality of life, community safety, and cross community engagement attracted all ages to take part.

Cross-community away days saw local and Irish Street residents come together to celebrate diversity while having fun and building friendships at Belfast Zoo and Tropical World in Letterkenny.

Galliagh Community Festival received £2, 469 from the Community Cohesion fund which helped to provide three fun-filled days away for young people.

Organisers were extremely grateful to be able to give kids the opportunity to travel out of the area during the historically turbulent bonfire season.

Safety over the Summer was the focus of Tullyally Community Partnership’s project which was awarded £4,000 of Community Cohesion funding.

With this funding organisers facilitated an end of Summer family day of celebrations and networking which encouraged residents of all ages and backgrounds to come together and take part in fun activities, enjoy refreshments, engage with groups that work in the area and learn about the centre’s activities.

Andrew Mullan, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, West said: “The Housing Executive is very happy to have supported such worthwhile projects. I have seen so many communities come together in friendship, respect and fun this summer.”

Organisers and facilitators from each of these projects have expressed deep gratitude to The Housing Executive for their huge investment is their invaluable work.

All of these projects ensured that families struggling with the cost of living did not experience hunger, boredom, marginalisation or social isolation this summer.

Instead, fun, friendship and a sense of belonging was experienced by all.

The Housing Executive was established over 50 years ago when the Housing Executive Act became law in February 1971.

By October 1972, it had assumed all local housing functions, removing responsibility from over 60 local councils.

Today it has over 500 community groups working in partnership with it through the Housing Community Network.

1 . A community affair…Pictured at Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership Bus Run to Tropical World in Letterkenny are, (middle) Andy Mullan, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, West, (far right) Lauren Curran, Health Development worker, Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership, Rachel Coyle and her children. A community affair…Pictured at Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership Bus Run to Tropical World in Letterkenny are, (middle) Andy Mullan, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, West, (far right) Lauren Curran, Health Development worker, Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership, Rachel Coyle and her children. Photo: HE Photo Sales

2 . Togetherness is key… Pictured are facilitators from Northwest Cricket Union, Andrew Mullan, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, West, Geraldine Doherty and Claire Mc Laughlin from Hillcrest Trust and volunteers, Lewis Mc Court and Kyna Mc Guinness. The Waterside Shared Village Summer Youth Programme received a Housing Executive community cohesion grant of £8, 465 towards their good relations summer event. Togetherness is key… Pictured are facilitators from Northwest Cricket Union, Andrew Mullan, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, West, Geraldine Doherty and Claire Mc Laughlin from Hillcrest Trust and volunteers, Lewis Mc Court and Kyna Mc Guinness. The Waterside Shared Village Summer Youth Programme received a Housing Executive community cohesion grant of £8, 465 towards their good relations summer event. Photo: HE Photo Sales

3 . A community affair…Pictured at Waterside Shared Village Summer Youth Programme are volunteers Molly McMorris and Carrie Bradley. The project received a Housing Executive community cohesion grant of £8, 465 towards their good relations summer event. A community affair…Pictured at Waterside Shared Village Summer Youth Programme are volunteers Molly McMorris and Carrie Bradley. The project received a Housing Executive community cohesion grant of £8, 465 towards their good relations summer event. Photo: HE Photo Sales

4 . A happy team…Pictured at the Galliagh Community Response Group youth outing (from left) Calebh, Colly Mclaughlin, Project Coordinator of Galliagh Community Response Group, Andy Mullan,Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, West and Ceaslagh. A happy team…Pictured at the Galliagh Community Response Group youth outing (from left) Calebh, Colly Mclaughlin, Project Coordinator of Galliagh Community Response Group, Andy Mullan, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, West and Ceaslagh. Photo: HE Photo Sales