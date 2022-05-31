Bank holiday weekend: bin collections as normal but changes to leisure services

While refuse collection services and recycling centres across the city and district will continue as normal throughout the holiday period, there will be some changes to leisure services’ opening hours.

Mayor Graham Warke is urging the public to visit the Council’s website before accessing services this weekend.

He said: “I am delighted that many of our staff are able to look forward to some time off later this week. However, every effort has been made to ensure essential services can continue as normal.”

Foyle Arena.

On Thursday, June 2, Brandywell, Brooke Park, City Baths and Foyle Arena will remain closed while Bishop’s Field, Templemore Sports Complex, Riversdale, Melvin and Derg Valley are open as normal.

On Friday, June 3, Bishop’s Field, Foyle Arena, Riversdale, Melvin and Derg Valley are all open while Brandywell, Brooke Park, City Baths and Templemore are closed.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will also be open as normal on both days and cemeteries will be open and fully operational.

The District Registration Office will close on Thursday and Friday and reopen as normal on Monday.