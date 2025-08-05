‘Battle of Moore Street’ book launch in Derry’s Bogside during Féile

The Derry launch of a new book on the famous battle of Moore Street in Dublin 1916 will take place at the Gasyard next Tuesday night, August 12 at 7pm as part of the local Féile.

Speaking ahead of the book launch Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais said: “The Martin McGuinness Cumann is honoured to host this book launch about a seminal period in Irish history as part of this year’s Féile Derry.

“The 'Battle of Moore Street' is a bi-lingual history of the final battle of the Easter Rising in the words of those who were there, written by Irish historian Ray Bateson.

“The battle took place between over April 28-29, 1916. It marked the end of the Easter Rising as Irish Volunteers commanded by Pádraig Pearse surrendered to the British on April 30th from a house on the street.

“This is the story of the last fight of the HQ garrison in 1916 after they evacuated the burning GPO and occupied Numbers 10-25 Moore Street."

Colr. Uí Niallais backed the ‘save Moore Street’ campaign and called in the Irish Government to preserve the area as a site of national historical importance.

She said: “This is an area that has been abandoned and left to rot. It is crying out for the right investment and care it deserves – the kind of attention that would benefit all who inhabit our capital city as well as all those who visit or pass through it.

“That is why Sinn Féin is firmly committed to delivering the vision for Moore Street as set out by the Moore Street Preservation Trust.

'Battle of Moore Street' author Ray Bateson

“That is the appropriate way to honour and protect our heritage and traditions, to remember the heroes of 1916, and bring the inspiring history of this area back to the public.”

Concluding she said: “We would encourage people to come along on Tuesday night to the Gasyard Centre at 7pm and hear about this very important period in our country's history.”

The book launch and talk are part of packed programme of events during this year’s Féile. Admission to the event is free.