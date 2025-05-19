Battle of the Atlantic surrender commemorated at Ebrington Square

While the world has been reflecting this month on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the occasion was marked locally by reflecting on the city’s role, and the moment when Derry made the headlines across the globe.

On May 14, 1945, the world looked on as the first eight German U-boats surrendered to Admiral Sir Max Horton at Lisahally and the German crew were marched through Ebrington Square, where there was relief and jubilation that the prolonged conflict had come to an end.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, joined the Swingtime Starlets at Ebrington along with living history actors to retell the story and give people a glimpse of 1945 Derry through the music and fashion from the day.

1 . BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event at Ebrington Square, Derry. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with the Swingtime Starlets. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event at Ebrington Square, Derry. The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with the Swingtime Starlets. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty Photo Sales

2 . BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event at Ebrington Square, Derry. The Swingtime Starlets. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event at Ebrington Square, Derry. The Swingtime Starlets. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty Photo Sales

3 . BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event at Ebrington Square, Derry. The U-Boat Surrender Re-enactment. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event at Ebrington Square, Derry. The U-Boat Surrender Re-enactment. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty Photo Sales

4 . BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event at Ebrington Square, Derry. The U-Boat Surrender Re-enactmen actor Neil (Royal; Naval Officer) . Credit ©Lorcan Doherty BoA Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event at Ebrington Square, Derry. The U-Boat Surrender Re-enactmen actor Neil (Royal; Naval Officer) . Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photo: Lorcan Doherty Photo Sales