‘Beautiful’ Danika McGuigan passes away after ‘brave’ cancer battle

The daughter of former boxing world champion Barry McGuigan has died after a short illness.

Actress Danika McGuigan, aged 33, passed away in the early hours of yesterday after a “brief but brave battle against cancer”, her family has announced.

Danika McGuigan

In a statement issued through the Dublin-based actors’ agency, The Agency her family said: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan.

“As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika.”

Ms McGuigan appeared in several films including Philomena, Wildfire and Mammal.

She recently starred alongside Seána Kerslake in the RTE series ‘Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope’.

Barry McGuigan

Danika was Barry McGuigan’s only daughter alongside her three brothers Shane, Jake and Blane.

Her brother Shane, paid tribute on Instagram saying: “It breaks my heart to write this. My beautiful sister Danika lost her battle with cancer in the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the young age of 33.

“She overcame it once with a two year fight when she was 11 to 13. Myself, my brothers & parents were privileged to have another 20 years since the first battle with our amazing Nika.

“Unfortunately Nika couldn’t beat it again but she fought so bravely until the end. I have memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime & you will live on forever in spirit.

“I’m so so proud of you! Love you forever my older ‘little’ sister. RIP”