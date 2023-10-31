Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“She had everybody wrapped around her wee finger,” says Caitlin’s father Seamus.

Her aunt Ciara: “She was the bubbliest wee girl.”

Caitlin’s family were speaking after a stunning mural was unveiled in her memory in Brookdale Park.

Caitlin McLaughlin's father Seamus Mahon and her sister Courtney at a new mural in her memory at Brookdale Park.

Caitlin would have turned 17 on Friday. She died after taking Ecstacy on June 24.

Her father Seamus and mother Leanne hope the new artwork – by Derry graffiti artist Razer – will keep Caitlin’s memory alive while raising awareness about the dangers of drugs.

Seamus says: “The mural is a big thing for us. We are from the street, me and my brothers and sisters grew up in the street. So did Courtney [Caitlin’s sister] and Caitlin. We have videos of her playing here on the green.”

Her sister Courtney adds: “Everyday after school she would walk over to her grannies. Here, meant something.”

Her uncle Mo remembers he as ‘the most loyal, genuine, loving person you could meet’. Her aunt Orlaigh recalls her as someone who was ‘very caring’.

“It's strange without her being here. It is so scary,” says Ciara.

Razer, a friend of Seamus’, has captured the essence of who this young woman was, her family say.

“Her smile was just...maybe it's just me I don't know,” says Seamus.

Her aunt Ciara observes: “She looks so real with the eyes and the eyebrows. I've said it 100 times but you can hear her voice by looking at it.”

The family gathered at the painting on Friday to commemorate what would have been her 17th birthday. Already it has become a place of pilgrimage.

“The mural is a place to come to in her backyard. Her wee cousins who are all mad about her can come here and grow up looking up to her.

“Loads of times I pass to visit my mother or mother-in-laws and I've seen a crowd of children around Caitlin's age standing in a wee group,” says Mo.

Seamus has witnessed the same.

"I saw them the other night sitting there eating a wee chippy. I didn't realise until the last couple of weeks how it affected young people. I didn’t realise how many friends she had,” says Seamus.

The new shrine has an important purpose.

Says Courtney: “I know we all miss her and are devastated but we don't need this happening to any other family. We hope this will raise awareness. Parents need to be aware that drugs are on the streets and are so easy for young people to get.”

Seamus concurs: “It's about Caitlin and about how her death affected her friends, her family, all her cousins and her friends, and the community she came from. It's also about trying to get a message out there. I suffered addiction most of my life and overcame addiction.

“Caitlin was well aware of addiction and the dangers of drugs. I was open with Caitlin my whole life about the dangers of drugs.

“It's tragic that Caitlin died through experimenting. That's all she was doing.”