'Beautiful tribute' to Gerry Anderson at NI Music Awards with strong Derry contingent at Ulster Hall

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 11:12 GMT
There were poignant scenes at the Ulster Hall this week as David Anderson picked up a posthumous award on behalf of his father, the late, great broadcaster and musician Gerry Anderson.

The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) presented an Outstanding Contribution to Music award to Gerry’s family at the NI Music Prize on Wednesday night.

The presentation was described as ‘a beautiful moment with his son David Anderson and..,a beautiful tribute’.

There was strong Derry representation at the celebration of the regional music scene.

Gerry Anderson's son, David accepts a 'Outstanding Contribution to Music Award on behalf of his late father, Gerry Anderson.Gerry Anderson's son, David accepts a 'Outstanding Contribution to Music Award on behalf of his late father, Gerry Anderson.
Reevah – also known as Aoife Boyle – pulled out all the stops with pyro sparks and glitter during the celebrations.

Derry band Tramp showed exactly why they took the BBC Radio Ulster ATL Introducing Artist of The Year award last year with a mesmerising performance in the cathedral of music on Bedford Street.

The acclaimed Dungiven trad and folk icon Cara Dillon delivered a poetic masterclass and JC Stewart, from Magherafelt, won the Single of The Year award.

Charlotte Dryden, a proud Derry girl herself, from the Oh Yeah Music Centre, said: “Every year we think there’s no way we can top that one, and we do.

The late Gerry AndersonThe late Gerry Anderson
"A very proud night for NI Music. Massive. Congratulations to all the winners, performers and to everyone involved. The Ulster Hall rocked, raged, sparked, fizzed and filled out hearts tonight.”

The main award-winners were Belfast-based electronic trad group Huartan, who won in the Live Act of the Year category; Belfast rapper Jordan Adetunji, who picked up the YouTube Music Video of the year for the global smash hit Kehlani, now also a Grammy nominated track; and the Belfast-Antrim punk band Problem Patterns, who were winners in the Album of the Year category.

One of the greats of Irish music was also recognised on the night.

Former Thin Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell was presented with the Oh Yeah Legend award by PRS for Music and Ralph McLean.

The Belfast-native who also played with Them in the 1960s proceeded to deliver a brilliant live set that included Whiskey In The Jar for which he was joined by Ash frontman Tim Wheeler.

