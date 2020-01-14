Belmont Cottages makes the final stages of awards for housing story

A supported living scheme in Derry that supports adults with learning disabilities has been announced as a finalist in the ‘Best Housing Story’ category of the 2020 CIH Housing Awards.

Apex Housing Association, which owns and manages the scheme, is now calling on members of the public to get behind the local facility and vote.

Deirdre Walker, Apex’s Director of Supported Living, commented: “The staff team at Belmont Cottages is deserving of this award because of the compassion and care they showed towards someone in the end stages of their life. They embraced the value and importance of home; and overcame all obstacles to ensure a resident remained at home during a remarkable and emotive time for all.

“Not only did they provide 24/7 comfort and support to this lady in her final weeks, they brought Christmas to Belmont Cottages in October so that she could celebrate Christmas one last time in a special way.”

To vote visit www.cih.org/ni/awards/vote by Friday, January 24.