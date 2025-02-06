Bethlehem and Derry & Strabane Mayors to hold meeting over twinning

The Mayors of both Derry City and Strabane and Bethlehem will meet “in the coming weeks” to discuss the twinning of both cities.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December 2023 a proposal was put forward by SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid to twin Derry and Bethlehem, and in June last year Officers confirmed that Bethlehem City Council had approved the signing of a twinning agreement by both councils.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, councillor McDaid noted that a planned officers’ update was absent from the meeting agenda and enquired if there would be an update at next month’s meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive, John Kelpie, confirmed that the Mayor, SDLP councillor Lilian Barr, has had plans to meet with the Mayor of Bethlehem in her diary, which have been rescheduled “a number of times”.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr will meet with the Mayor of Bethlehem to discuss the twinning. (pic: DCSDC)

He added: “The issue [is] on the Bethlehem side not on the Derry and Strabane side, so following that meeting I think there would be an opportunity to bring a further update.”

In conclusion, Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson, who chaired the Committee meeting, said members “all look forward to that paper”.

The proposal was put mooted in December 2023 by Colr. McDaid, who proposed contacting Bethlehem’s local authorities to start the process of twinning the cities, which would “show our support to the people of the region and to develop our relationship with Bethlehem in order to develop links”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year a response from Palestine confirmed that Bethlehem City Council had approved the signing of a twinning agreement by both councils.

In a letter responded to the request, the Mayor of Bethlehem said: “On behalf of Bethlehem city council and the citizens of the town of the Nativity, I thank you and the Irish people on your steadfast position and support to our Palestinian just cause.

"This decision reflects the historical unshakable reaction between the Palestinian and the Irish people, and our shared commitment to fostering mutual understanding as well as strengthening the bonds of cooperation and friendship between our two cities.”

Speaking back in June, Councillor McDaid said she was “delighted to read the letter” from the Mayor of Bethlehem, Mr Hanna Hanania, and was “looking forward to ascertaining how to make this a feasible, practical thing”.

She added: “We have an opportunity for this to be a very positive thing for people of all ages, and from all the political spectrum, to engage with a city of history and culture, just like ours.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.