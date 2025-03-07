Bethlehem and Derry & Strabane twinning 'stepping stone' welcomed

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have approved a “stepping stone” towards twinning the district with Bethlehem.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting -following a meeting between Mayor and SDLP councillor, Lilian Barr, and the Mayor of Bethlehem, which took place by phone on February 11 – members were asked to authorise Officers to work with the City of Bethlehem to prepare a Friendship Agreement.

The agreement would be a formalized partnership focusing on fostering “mutual respect, shared goals and a commitment to shared understanding and cooperation between the two cities”, an officer’s report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “A Friendship Agreement is often as ‘stepping stone’ to a more formal twinning or sister city agreement which deepens and strengthens those links.

An installation depicting the nativity of Christ with a figure "symbolizing baby Jesus lying in his manger amid rubble", in reference to Gaza, is displayed in front of the Church of the Nativity in the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on December 23, 2023. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

“The two cities have agreed to develop areas of cooperation and friendship between the people of Derry City and Strabane and Bethlehem that would strengthen the links between the two cities.

“The meeting was hugely positive and provided the opportunity for an engaging and informative exchange.

“The Mayor was able to directly communicate the continued support and solidarity the people of Derry City and Strabane has towards the people of Bethlehem and Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Mayors have agreed that Officers from Derry City and Strabane and the City of Bethlehem will continue communications developing the ‘people to people’ relationships, so that we understand more about each other’s cities and identify the areas of interest and mutual cooperation for the Agreement.”

SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid.

Council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said the twinning had been discussed within the City of Bethlehem Council, and “both Mayors would be very content to meet in the future again, once this has been developed”.

He said officers were “already discussing what this might look like” and will return a more detailed report on the arrangement.

SDLP councillor or Catherine McDaid initially proposed the twinning with Bethlehem in late 2023 and said it is “difficult to get a conversation going, given there’s a genocide in the region”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor McDaid added: “It will be [important] for both our district and Bethlehem if we can create those links for education, culture, tourism, and everything else that would come with it, so I’m really looking forward to further updates to see how this will move forward.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said it was “really important we continue this work”, while People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said the potential twinning was essential for council to show solidarity with Bethlehem.

He concluded: “The U.S. Government support Israel’s plan to annex all of the West Bank, [and] this is a key way for us to express solidarity and try to block what Israel and the United States are attempting to do.”

The proposal mooted in December 2023 by Colr. McDaid involved contacting Bethlehem’s local authorities to start the process of twinning the cities, which would “show our support to the people of the region and to develop our relationship with Bethlehem in order to develop links”.

Last year a response from Palestine confirmed that Bethlehem City Council had approved the signing of a twinning agreement by both councils.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.