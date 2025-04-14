Bin collections days, Cemetery opening times and other details from Derry council for over the Easter break

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 16:27 BST
Derry City and Strabane District Council have issued information relating to its services over the Easter break.

Bin collections will remain unchanged for Good Friday, Easter Monday, and Tuesday.

Recycling Centres will be closed on Easter Sunday and Monday and will open as normal on Tuesday April 22.

The Guildhall and The Tower Museum will be closed only on Easter Sunday, April 20 only and open to visitors as normal from Easter Monday.

View of Derry.View of Derry.
Council offices on Strand Road, Derry, will be closed on Good Friday, April 18, Easter Monday, April 21, and Tuesday, April 22, while the Derry Road offices in Strabane will be closed on Easter Monday, April 21, and Tuesday, April 22.

The Registry Office in Derry will be closed from Good Friday, April 18, through Tuesday, April 22, while the Strabane office will be closed for Good Friday, April 18, and Easter Monday, April 21.

Cemeteries are open and operational over the Easter period from 8am to 8pm daily.

The Council will continue to offer an Out of Hours Service for ongoing dog attacks on persons or animals over the Easter break you can contact them via telephone on 07734 128096.

All Council parks across the city and district, as well as the Greenways, will be open and available for the public over the Easter holidays.

The Alley Theatre will be open as normal over the Easter Holidays.

The following arrangements are in place for the centres and sports facilities: Foyle Arena – Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Tuesday. Closed Easter Sunday and Monday.

Templemore Sports Complex - Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Tuesday. Closed Easter Sunday and Monday.

Melvin Sports Complex - Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Sunday. Closed Easter Monday and Tuesday.

Derg Valley Leisure Centre - Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Sunday. Closed Easter Monday and Tuesday.

Riversdale Leisure Centre – Open Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Sunday. Closed Easter Monday and Tuesday.

City Baths - Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Open Easter Saturday.

Brooke Park - Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Open Easter Saturday

Bishop’s Field – Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Open Easter Saturday.

Waterside Shared Village – Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Open Easter Saturday.

For more information, visit: https://www.derrystrabane.com/services/opening-hours

