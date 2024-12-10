Derry City and Strabane District Council have issued information relating to its services over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Council’s Civic Offices on Strand Road, Derry, and Derry Road, Strabane, will be closed to the public from Tuesday 24 to Monday December 30 2024 and also on New Year’s Day January 1 2025.

To facilitate Christmas holidays some changes have been made to bin collection services. Blue and Brown bin collections due to take place on Christmas Day will be lifted on Saturday December 21 while Black and Brown bin collections due to take place on New Year’s Day will be lifted on Saturday December 28.

There will also be some changes to Recycling Centre opening times with all sites closing on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The following arrangements are in place over the festive period for Recycling Centres - Tuesday, December 24 2024 (Christmas Eve): Pennyburn, Strahan’s Road, Strathfoyle will all close at 4pm. Glendermott Road, Eglinton, Claudy, Park, Donemana, Plumbridge, Newtownstewart, Spamont, will close at 2pm.

Pennyburn, Strahan’s Road, Strathfoyle, Glendermott Road, Claudy, Donemana, Newtownstewart will operate as normal from Friday 27 to Monday December 30. Eglinton, Park, Plumbridge, Spamont, will operate as normal on Friday 27 and on Monday 30 but will remain closed as per normal over the weekend on Saturday 28 and Sunday December 29.

On New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31 2024, Pennyburn, Strahan’s Road, Strathfoyle will close at 4pm while Glendermott Road, Eglinton, Claudy, Park, Donemana, Plumbridge, Newtownstewart, Spamont will close at 2pm.

Council Street Cleansing staff will continue to work over the festive period and will be operating in the city centre right through the holiday period, including Christmas morning from 5am to 9am.

All Council Cemeteries and Parks will be opened and closed as normal over the Christmas period while the Registration of Births and Deaths office will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The facilities will open as normal from Friday December 27 to Tuesday December 31.

The Alley Theatre Strabane will close at 2pm on Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day as well as Friday and Saturday 27 and December 28. It will reopen on Monday December 30 and Tuesday December 31 (New Year’s Eve) from 10am to 4.30pm but will be closed on New Year’s Day, reopening as normal on Thursday January 2.

Some Leisure services will also be affected over the holiday period. All Leisure Centres across the city and district will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. All leisure facilities with the exception of Bishop’s Field will open as normal on New Year’s Eve with an early afternoon closing, while Waterside Shared Village will close from December 23 until January 2 inclusive and the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will be opened only to facilitate a match by Institute FC on Boxing Day.

All Council owned community centres will close from Monday December 23 to Friday January 3 with the exception of Lincoln Courts Community Centre which will close from Wednesday December 18 to Monday January 6; Top of the Hill CC (Hillcrest) from Wednesday December 25 to Monday January 6 and Springhill Community Facility from Wednesday December 25 to Friday January 03.

For more information on the opening hours for Christmas, please visit www.derrystrabane.com/opening-hours