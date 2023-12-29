Bishop Dónal McKeown has paid tribute to Bishop Emeritus of Down and Connor Patrick Walsh who has died.

Bishop Patrick Walsh, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Down and Connor (Catholic Communications Office archive)

Bishop McKeown noted how the Cork-native who moved to Belfast when he was eleven-years-old had provided pastoral care to communities from Coleraine to Killough during the worst years of the Troubles.

"Ordained as an Auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese of Down and Connor in 1983, alongside Bishop Anthony Farquhar, whose funeral we celebrated just some weeks ago, these two faithfully served the diocese not only through the sacramental celebration of Confirmation but each played their own role in the peace process.

"Their years of episcopal ministry were marked by the many funerals of those who had lost their lives in the midst of conflict. Into that space, they spoke words of faith-filled hope, solidarity and challenge, faith-filled hope in the Risen Christ, solidarity with those who mourned the loss of loved ones and words of challenge to those entrusted with the process of peace-making.

"We should honour both their memories by strengthening our resolve to continue to take forward the peace process in Northern Ireland,” said Bishop McKeown in his capacity as Apostolic Administrator of Down and Connor.

Bishop Walsh who retired in June 2008 passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday at the Nazareth Care Village on the Ravenhill Road in Belfast.

He was described by Bishop McKeown as a ‘gifted academic’ who taught maths at Saint MacNissi’s College, Garron Tower, in the 1950s and 1960s and in 1970 he was appointed President of Saint Malachy’s College, Belfast.

In 1991, Bishop Patrick was appointed as Bishop of Down and Connor.

He was a member of various Episcopal Commissions including Justice and Peace, and Chairman of the Department of Planning and Communications.

He was a Trustee of Trócaire, a member of the Finance and General Purposes Committee of the Irish Episcopal Conference, Chairman of the Commission for Clergy, Seminaries, Vocations, a member of the Joint Bio-ethics Committee of the Episcopal Conference of England and Wales, Scotland and Ireland, and a member of the Irish Bishops’ Committee for Bioethics.

He was a member of the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Saint Mary’s University College and Chairman of the Trustees of the four Diocesan Colleges. He was also Chairman of the Trustees of the Mater Hospital.

“He was utterly dedicated and faithful in his service of the Church,” said Bishop McKeown, who offered his condolences and prayers to his brother Michael, sister-in-law Angela, his nieces Maria and Jacqueline, his nephew Michael, and their families and his wider circle of family and friends.

"On the day of his episcopal ordination, a bishop chooses a motto upon which to model his life and ministry. Bishop Patrick chose Ex Animo Operari (‘To work with one’s heart’), from Saint Paul’s Letter to the Colossians (Col. 3:24).

"In this passage, Saint Paul reminds us that, as Christians, it is Christ that we serve and that we will share, through Baptism, in Christ’s Death and Resurrection. As we give thanks to God for the years of ministry and service of Bishop Patrick Walsh, we entrust him to the heart of Christ.