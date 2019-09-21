Bishop Dónal McKeown saddened by death of Bishop Emeritus Séamus Hegarty

The Bishop of Derry, Dónal McKeown, has expressed sorrow at the death of his predecessor Bishop Emeritus, Séamus Hegarty, who died on Friday.

He said: "Even though Bishop Séamus Hegarty had been in declining health for a number of years, it was with sadness that I heard about his death.

"As Bishop of Derry, he was the successor to Bishop Edward Daly, and Bishop Séamus served this diocese from 1994 -2011, although I was not appointed to the Diocese of Derry until 2014. Bishop Séamus had an impressive dedication to his role as a priest and bishop, with a special expertise in education. His concern for Irish emigrants around the world was constant and heartfelt. Ar dheis De go raibh anam.”