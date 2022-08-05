Bishop Edward Daly ‘lit a candle in the darkness’

Pictured at the official launch of the new Bishop Edward Daly exhibition are, from left, Grainne McCafferty, Anne Gibson (Bishop Daly's sister), Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy, Bishop Donal McKeown and Emmet Thompson, pastoral co-ordinator, Derry Diocese.

‘A Man for All Seasons’ will be on display at St Eugene’s Cathedral Hall, Infirmary Road, from August 8-14.

The title of the exhibition was, say organisers, chosen to pay tribute to the “wide and varied contribution Dr Daly made to peace and reconciliation in Ireland, to Derry and its Diocese, to the search for justice and to healing the differences that divide Northern Ireland”.

The exhibition - which is supported by Derry & Strabane Council - features items linked to all apects of the late bishop’s life, including his mitre, crozier and various manuscripts.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Edward Daly.

It also includes film footage and photographs from throughout his life.

Among those at Wednesday’s official launch was the late Bishop’s sister, Anne, and other relatives.

The Bishop of Derry, Dr. Donal McKeown, also attended the event.

Former school principal, Grainne McCafferty - one of the organisers of the exhibition - told the launch that Dr Daly had “led this city and Northern Ireland to hope rather than despair”.

She added that he had “lit a candle in the darkness and was a visible, known and trusted presence wherever he went”.