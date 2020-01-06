Bishop of Derry Dónal McKeown pays tribute to the late Bishop James Mehaffey

The Bishop of Derry Dr. Dónal McKeown has described the late Bishop James Mehaffey as a pioneering peace-builder who delivered a message of harmony during troubled times in Derry.

"It was with sadness that I heard about the death of Bishop James Mehaffey," Dr McKeown said.

"He served as Bishop of the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe for almost 22 years in very difficult times.

"During those years he developed a very significant personal friendship and partnership with Bishop Edward Daly which gave witness to a powerful message of harmony and peace building," he added.

Bishop McKeown said his late colleagues had helped lay the foundations for the 1998 peace settlement.

"By their faith-filled example and courage, they laid foundations of trust, respect and dialogue on which the current generation has been able to build.

"They helped us develop a shared narrative about our chequered past – and that is a key part of constructing a shared future.

"I extend my sympathy to his wife Thelma and family. May he rest in peace."