Bishop Robin Eames’ 50 years of service celebrated on St. Columba's Day in St. Columb’s Cathedral

Half a century of service in episcopal ministry was celebrated on St. Columba’s Day when a congregation gathered for a Choral Eucharist in St. Columb’s Cathedral to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the consecration of Bishop Robin Eames.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Eames served as Bishop of Derry and Raphoe from 1975 to 1980, and thereafter Bishop of Down and Dromore, and Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland from 1986 until his retirement in 2006.

He was consecrated in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, on June 9, 1975, by Archbishop George Otto Simms, at 38 years of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service was led by Archbishop John McDowell and the preacher was Bishop Andrew Forster, the current Bishop of Derry and Raphoe. Bishop George Davison (Bishop of Connor), Bishop Ian Ellis (Bishop of Clogher) and Bishop Patrick Rooke (formerly Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry) were also present, and Archdeacon Mark Harvey (Archdeacon of Dromore) represented Bishop David McClay (Bishop of Down and Dromore).

Lord Eames with Lady Eames and sons Niall and Michael - left and right respectively

Scripture was read by Bishop Forster and Dean Shane Forster (Dean of Armagh) and intercessions led by Archdeacon Robert Miller (Archdeacon of Derry).

A reception was held afterwards in the Chapter Room, giving many representatives from parish life in the diocese, and guests who had travelled from elsewhere, the opportunity to congratulate Lord Eames, Lady Christine Eames and their sons Michael and Niall.

In his sermon Bishop Forster said: "Back on the feast day of St Columba, in 1975 in the Cathedral Church of St Patrick’s, Armagh, the Primate (the saintly George Otto Simms) consecrated a young man to be the bishop of this diocese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that for you Robin, for Christian, for Michael and for Niall, this diocese has always held a very special place in your heart. You always talk about it with such love and affection and warmth. I can fully understand that warmth and affection for Derry and Raphoe.”

Robin Eames' family at the Service of Celebration

Speaking on St. Columba’s Day he said: “Just a few hundred yards from here, in 546AD, Columba built his monastery in the oak grove in Derry – and we the people of Derry say that it was his favourite monastery, and we’ll hold to that one!

“Columba was born about 30 miles from here in Gartan and he would go on to become the church planter, the evangelist extraordinaire. His vision was of monasteries, abbeys, to be places of good news, of light and hope, amidst the tribal tensions and the dangers of ancient Ireland.”

He spoke of how Columba had ‘a life of great conviction but actually it was also a life marked by deep failure as well’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a conflict with his cousin Finnian over a copy of the Book of Psalms, it led to what became known as ‘the Battle of the Books’ – the Battle of Cúl Dreimhne – which happened on the slopes of Benbulben in County Sligo, when 3,000 people died.

Bishop Andrew Forster delivering the sermon at a celebration of Robin Eames' ministry.

“Columba, in this terrible state of guilt and shame because of that, decided he would have to leave Ireland. And not far from here – just up the coast in Inishowen – he left with 12 of his friends and followers and they ended up, as we know, in Iona.

“And there this man, broken by failure and guilt, discovered that failure is not final. In the light of Christ, shame loses its grip and hope takes root. What may have seemed like failure and banishment became the birthplace of revival. Like the grain of wheat, the sacrifice became fruitful and Iona became that spiritual beacon across Scotland and Northern Europe.

“Columba embraced his call – a call that would heal wounds, build communities of prayer and bridge cultures. Like the grain of wheat, his life multiplied in the lives of others,” said Bishop Forster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe reflected on how Bishop Eames’ episcopal ministry began in a time actually not unlike Columba’s – ‘a time of uncertainty and division, of tribal violence and fear, during some of the darkest times in our recent history.’

A celebration of Bishop Robin Eames' ministry at St. Columb's Cathedral.

"It was a time of great need for courageous leadership and deep spiritual vision. And in Robin the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe found that courageous leadership and deep spiritual vision that led them through a fracturing time and always, always – the hallmark of his ministry – always holding out hope.

“Robin’s calling was not to the easy path but to the faithful one. Here in Derry and Raphoe, and throughout Ireland and beyond, he carries and continues to carry the Gospel not only in word but in character, with a heart for peace, a deep, deep passion for people, and a fierce commitment to reconciliation,” he stated.

The congregation were told that in Bishop Eames’ ministry, we see ‘the very spirit of Columba’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His leadership, like the seed in Jesus’ parable, has borne much fruit in the Church, in public life, in countless individual lives, in all of our lives.

“And we give thanks today for those 50 years, for the bishop, the pastor, the peacemaker, the statesman of the Church, and perhaps most importantly for all us, the friend.

“But I have to say that the legacy of Columba’s ministry in this place – and the legacy of Robin’s ministry in this place – is not something just to be admired. They are to be lived out. In this generation, the call remains: ‘Sir, we wish to see Jesus,’” he said.