Bloody Sunday: ‘Beyond The Silence’ moves indoors due to adverse weather forecast for Derry

The event is one of the highlights of the Trust’s commemorative programme to mark the 50 th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Maeve McLaughlin, said: “We’ve been advised that the forecast for strong wind and prolonged rainfall on Sunday poses a potential risk to those taking part in ‘Beyond the Silence’, as well as to the public, and we felt we had no option but to seek an alternative indoor venue.

“Safety is paramount, from the Trust’s point of view, and throughout the planning stage we have been ensuring that risk assessments have been carried out for all events and at all venues. Up to now, the main focus had been on protecting people from Covid-19, but it would have been irresponsible to ignore the weather warnings and the potential implications for people’s safety.

The Millennium Forum. DER2126GS - 048

“The good news is that ‘Beyond the Silence’ is still going ahead, albeit indoors, and we are confident that we will provide a dignified, high quality event befitting such a significant occasion for the city.

‘Beyond the Silence’ will begin as scheduled at 4 o’clock on Sunday afternoon, and will be streamed live at bloodysunday50.com/live-events/

“The Millennium Forum won’t be able to accommodate all those who have booked tickets, so we are exploring other venues as well. Obviously, some will be disappointed, but I would ask them to

understand that the Trust had no alternative given the forecast conditions. Ticketholders will be notified which venue they’ve been assigned to through the ticketing platform, Eventbrite, and I would encourage people to check their booking online.

“We apologise for any inconvenience – which is for reasons beyond our control – and apologise for any disappointment.”

The Trust has asked those attending ‘Beyond the Silence’ to be at the venues by 3.15pm.