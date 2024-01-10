Bloody Sunday March Committee unveil 2024 anniversary programme with focus on Palestine

The Bloody Sunday March Committee says Palestine will be at the centre of a packed programme of events lined up for the 52nd anniversary commemoration of Bloody Sunday.

The committee confirmed Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, will be the main speaker at the march on Sunday, January 28.

Unveiling its 2024 programme the BSMC accused Western governments of ‘supporting genocide in Gaza’ claiming they had ‘gotten away with it...time and time again’ with Bloody Sunday ‘just one example’.

“There is a vast difference in scale between the atrocities in the Bogside and in Gaza. What happened around Rossville Street seems microcosmic when placed alongside Gaza City or Khan Younis. But the same principles are in play.

Members of the Bloody Sunday March Committee at a rally for Palestine in Guildhall Square.

"Both the Parachute Regiment in Derry and Israeli forces in Palestine have acted as if those who strayed into their line of fire are subhuman with no entitlement to dignity or rights,” the committee stated.

BSMC remarked that ‘everywhere terror comes overwhelmingly from the guns of oppressive governments’.

“We don’t have to be lookers-on at genocide. It is for these reasons that the banner of the Bloody Sunday March Committee is raised at every show of solidarity with Palestine.

"It’s for the same reason that the issue of Palestine will again be front-and-centre at the annual Bloody Sunday march on January 28,” the committee added.

Huda Ammori, co-founder of the direct-action network, Palestine Action, (pictured centre), will be the main speaker at the Bloody Sunday rally.

Tuesday, January 23

7.30pm-9pm: Rights of Nature – Decolonising our land and our minds

A discussion facilitated by Mary McGuigan (Zero Waste NW) will include Rose Kelly (Rights of Nature Donegal), former Derry and Strabane Councillor, Maeve O’Neill, who introduced the first Rights of Nature motion on the island, and Dr Peter Doran, who has been working on the campaign for a constitutional referendum.

Mansoor Adayfi (left) and Tommy McKearney (right).

Venue: The Playhouse.

Thursday, January 25

7.30pm: Stephen Gargan: There & Back Again

On November 27, 2022, Bloody Sunday March Committee member Stephen Gargan passed away. A grandfather, father, brother, son, partner, friend, and activist, he is missed every day. Born in Dublin, Stephen was involved in community activism in Derry for many years.

A film 'There & Back Again' will commemorate the late Stephen Gargan.

A founding member and former festival director of Gasyard Wall Féile, he also was a co-founder and director of Gaslight Media Trust. A leading campaigner for the Bloody Sunday families for many years, he co-produced the drama-documentary film ‘SUNDAY’. Until his untimely passing, he was a key member of the Bloody Sunday March Committee. Féile have co-produced a film celebrating Stephen with his family, friends, and comrades.

Venue: Nerve Centre.

Friday, January 26

3pm-4.30pm: Hostages: Mansoor Adayfi and Tommy McKearney in Conversation

Mansoor Adayfi is writer, artist, activist, and a former Guantánamo prisoner held by the United States for over 14 years without charge, spending 8 of those years in solitary confinement. A Yemeni national he was released to Serbia in 2016. His memoir, 'Don’t Forget Us Here: Lost and Found at Guantánamo' was released in August 2021. Tommy McKearney, a native of Moy, Co. Tyrone, is a former Hunger Striker, who undertook 53 days of Hunger Strike in 1980. He is the author of ‘The Provisional IRA: From Insurrection to Parliament’.

Venue: Central Library.

The 8th annual Derry Radical Bookfair will take place as part of the BSMC 52nd anniversary programme.

7pm-9pm: Radical 'Question Time'

Panel includes Eamonn McCann (Bloody Sunday campaigner), Joe Brolly (Sportsman, Barrister, Pundit & Campaigner), Nazia Latif (Director of Right Practice, formerly of the NI Human Rights Commission), Shane O’Curry (Director of Irish Network Against Racism), Mel Bradley (Artist, Playwright, Poet & current chair of Foyle Pride) and Grainne Griffin (Founder of Abortion Rights Campaign in Ireland).

Chair: Anna McAree (Journalist)

Venue: St. Columb's Hall Orchard Cinema

9pm: Free Derry - Free Palestine Music Gig

Line-up includes The Bonnevilles, Hypnic Jerk, Tessio, Tomcat, Square Bear and Molly Duffy. All proceeds will go to Medical Aid for Palestinians. £10 entry tickets via Eventbrite with a limited amount available on the door.

Venue: Sandinos

Saturday, January 27

12pm-1.30pm: Defying the Lies: Tactics for Truth and Justice

As the means by which the state and public authorities lie about their actions proliferate, campaigners for truth and justice must develop new ways to challenge and defy them. Event will be chaired and facilitated by barrister and campaigner Mary Durkan.

Venue: Pilots Row.

2.30pm-4.30pm: Forensic Architecture-Tools for Truth and Justice

A showcase of new ways to investigate human rights violations including violence committed by states, police forces, militaries, and corporations. Chaired by Trevor Birney, who with his colleague Barry McCaffrey, was arrested by the PSNI following their documentary 'No Stone Unturned' into the massacre in Loughinisland in 1994.

Venue: Pilots Row.

12-5pm: Derry Radical Bookfair

Derry will host the 8th annual Derry Radical Bookfair in Rossville Street. The Bookfair has become an annual event in the heart of the Bogside. Hundreds of people take part from the city and across the country, as well as many international supporters who wouldn’t miss it.

The Bookfair will host a broad range of stalls from a local or national interest, on feminism or queer politics, to republicanism, Marxism and of course anarchism.

Venue: Pilots Row.

12-5pm: Ceardlann Phlaiceard i nGaelige/Placard Making workshop in Irish.

Beidh an grúpa feimineach Gaelach Leathbhádóirí ag eagrú ceardlann i rith an lae ag an Aonach Leabhar Radacach i nDoire. Buailigí isteach agus bainigí triail as! Gaeilge más féidir, Béarla más gá. Feminist Gaeilge group Leathbhádóirí will be running this placard-making workshop throughout the day at the Derry Radical Bookfair.

All day Saturday and Sunday: Free Derry Wall – Art Installation by ‘Spicebag’

Internationally acclaimed artist ‘Spicebag’ will this year transform Free Derry Wall. ‘Spicebag’ is Adam Doyle, from Bray, who uses political satire and social commentary to interrogate issues within Irish society.

Sunday, January 28

2.30pm: Annual March & Rally - Main speaker, Huda Ammori, co-founder of the direct-action network, Palestine Action.

Huda is a Palestinian/Iraqi and has conducted extensive research and campaigns targeting British complicity with Israeli apartheid.

2.30pm: The Art of Protest