The new shed was built in response to a community need for a creative space to engage people in a holistic programme of activity within a community setting.

Situated beside Foyle Valley Railway Museum, overlooking the river the new shed is an inclusive space which provides a safe place for people to drop in for a cup of tea and

socialise with friends old & new.

Mayor of Derry Strabane Patricia Logue cuts the ribbon to officially open new Community Shed.

The Shed will provide a rolling programme of creative initiatives residents can sign up for including: woodwork classes; mosaic tile workshops; and upcycling furniture workshops.

Mary Breslin, Older peoples Programme Manager at the Health Forum, said that the new shed will be a ‘fantastic asset’ for the local community.

“We are delighted to launch our new shed which we hope will positively impact the health & well-being of local people,” she said.

“We are looking forward to having our participants experiencing greater socialisation and enjoying themselves while at the same time, improving their hands on skills and expressing their creative side at our shed programmes.”

Outside BB Health Forum's new Shed.

The shed building was funded by a range of organisations including, Derry City &Strabane District Council, (DCSDC), Awards for All, Co-ownership, Public Health Agency, (PHA), Clear

Funding, and The Clothworkers’ Foundation.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “Facilities such as these bring people and communities together and I am absolutely delighted to see the opening of this wonderful shared space today. Well done to all involved in delivering this vital project, and developing such a diverse programme of activities geared towards promoting new skills and creating opportunities for people to network and connect.”

As well as providing programmes, the new shed which is open to both women and men, will serve as a drop in service as well for those looking to connect more with their community.

