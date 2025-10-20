Bollywood Movie Night brings colour, culture and community spirit to Derry

The Nerve Centre came alive with music, and dazzling colour on Sunday night as Derry hosted its Bollywood Movie Night under the banner of Good Relations Week 2025.

The vibrant celebration brought together people from all communities to experience the energy and excitement of Bollywood.

Guests enjoyed an evening filled with rhythm, laughter, and togetherness — reflecting this year’s Good Relations Week theme of CONNECT

"The event aimed to strengthen cross-community understanding while celebrating the rich diversity that continues to grow within the North West." said Dr. Mukesh Chugh, the organiser of the event

Some of the guests who attended the Bollywood Movie Night in the Nerve Centre on Sunday.

Attendees were treated to an authentic Bollywood experience with snacks and displays of Indian arts and crafts.

Bollywood, of course, refers to India’s massive Hindi-language film industry, centred in the eastern city of Mumbai, formerly Bombay.

The diverse evening was captured beautifully by local photographer Gerry Temple, whose photos highlighted the colour, energy, and unity of the night.