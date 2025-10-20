Bollywood Movie Night brings colour, culture and community spirit to Derry
The vibrant celebration brought together people from all communities to experience the energy and excitement of Bollywood.
Guests enjoyed an evening filled with rhythm, laughter, and togetherness — reflecting this year’s Good Relations Week theme of CONNECT
"The event aimed to strengthen cross-community understanding while celebrating the rich diversity that continues to grow within the North West." said Dr. Mukesh Chugh, the organiser of the event
Attendees were treated to an authentic Bollywood experience with snacks and displays of Indian arts and crafts.
Bollywood, of course, refers to India’s massive Hindi-language film industry, centred in the eastern city of Mumbai, formerly Bombay.
The diverse evening was captured beautifully by local photographer Gerry Temple, whose photos highlighted the colour, energy, and unity of the night.